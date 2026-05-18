Straitstimes.com header logo

Hello Kitty shinkansen makes final run after 8 years of operation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The bullet train had carried around one million passengers since its debut in June 2018.

The bullet train had carried around one million passengers since its debut in June 2018.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM HELLO KITTY/FACEBOOK

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO – A shinkansen bullet train featuring Hello Kitty made its final run on May 17 after eight years of operation.

Crowds of fans holding cameras and Hello Kitty merchandise gathered at JR Shin-Osaka station in western Japan to witness the final departure of the bullet train, which had carried around one million passengers since its debut in June 2018.

Featuring pink-themed cars decorated with ribbons and Hello Kitty illustrations on both the exterior and interior, the 500-series Shinkansen operated by West Japan Railway ran between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations.

Fans waved and shouted “Thank you” as the train departed. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Hello Kitty creator Sanrio launches gaming brand to tap fast-growing global market
Hello Kitty designer bows out after 40 years in charge
See more on

Japan

Public transport

Cartoons

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.