Hello Kitty shinkansen makes final run after 8 years of operation

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The bullet train had carried around one million passengers since its debut in June 2018.

TOKYO – A shinkansen bullet train featuring Hello Kitty made its final run on May 17 after eight years of operation.

Crowds of fans holding cameras and Hello Kitty merchandise gathered at JR Shin-Osaka station in western Japan to witness the final departure of the bullet train, which had carried around one million passengers since its debut in June 2018.

Featuring pink-themed cars decorated with ribbons and Hello Kitty illustrations on both the exterior and interior, the 500-series Shinkansen operated by West Japan Railway ran between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations.

Fans waved and shouted “Thank you” as the train departed. KYODO NEWS