Helicopter crashes in carpark in Beijing

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A civilian helicopter crashed into a carpark in the Chinese capital on Monday (July 30) after the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from crowded areas, the state-run Beijing Youth Daily said.

No one on the ground was injured, Beijing police said on Chinese social network Weibo.

Four people on board suffered minor injuries.

Bell Helicopter told Reuters the helicopter was a Bell 429 aircraft owned by Reignwood Star Aviation, adding it was investigating the cause of the crash.

A Reignwood representative told Reuters the Civil Aviation Administration of China was also conducting an investigation.