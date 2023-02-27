Held, kissed and grabbed: Why a Japanese female ex-soldier declared war on sexual abuse

TOKYO - From childhood, Rina Gonoi dreamt of joining Japan’s military. But as an adult, she has gone to war against the institution over sexual abuse she was subjected to by fellow soldiers.

It is not the life the slight 23-year-old imagined, but the decision to go public with her experience and battle the military for justice has been explosive.

Her story has inspired dozens more people to report sexual and other abuse in the military, but it also opened her up to threats and online insults so severe she sometimes feared leaving home.

“If this were just for me, I might have stopped, but I carry on my shoulders the hopes of so many others, so I feel I have to do my best,” she told AFP.

Ms Gonoi shot to prominence last year, when she publicly accused colleagues of assaulting her. She says she experienced harassment daily after joining the military in 2020.

“When walking down the hallway, someone slaps you on your hip, or holds you from behind,” she said. “I was kissed on the cheek, and my breasts were grabbed.”

Then, on a drill, she says three colleagues pressed her to the ground, forced apart her legs and each repeatedly pressed their crotches against her.

She reported the incident, but an internal probe concluded there was not enough evidence to proceed.

It was only after Ms Gonoi went public and launched a petition that the case was reopened and a criminal investigation launched into the incident.

The defence ministry has since acknowledged the assault and apologised.

“I was deeply disappointed at the Self-Defence Forces,” she told AFP, using the official name of the Japanese military.

‘Desperate rather than brave’

It was especially devastating given her path to the military, which began when she was displaced by the 2011 tsunami aged just 11.

Ms Gonoi was particularly moved by female SDF members who helped prepare makeshift bathing facilities for displaced survivors without homes.

They “were so cool”, she said. “I came to think that someday, I would like to become like them and work for other people” in trouble.