Heavy snowfall hits northern, western Japan, Tokyo also blanketed by snow

Japan’s weather agency warned of heavy snow that is expected to severely disrupt traffic in several areas.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – Heavy snowfall hit a wide swathe of Japan along the Sea of Japan coast on Feb 8, while the capital city centre was also lightly blanketed by snow.

Japan’s weather agency warned of heavy snow that is expected to severely disrupt traffic in areas adjacent to Kyoto, as well as the south-western area of Fukui Prefecture and the eastern area of Tottori Prefecture with some cities in the two prefectures recording around 30cm of snowfall during a six-hour period in the morning.

In the central area of Tokyo, 3cm of snow was observed as at 5am.

A strong winter weather pattern is likely to continue across the country on Feb 8, with the Japan Meteorological Agency expecting extremely unstable atmospheric conditions and urging caution against traffic disruptions resulting from heavy snow, blizzards and high waves. KYODO NEWS

