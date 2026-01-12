Straitstimes.com header logo

Heavy snow hits Japan, leading major airlines like ANA to cancel flights

The inclement weather is expected in many areas on Jan 12 as well, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

TOKYO – Heavy snow and strong winds struck across Japan on Jan 11, leading airlines to cancel many flights.

Inclement weather is expected in many areas on Jan 12 as well, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. All Nippon Airways (ANA) has cancelled at least four flights, including on its Toyama-Haneda route.

As at 8pm local time (7pm Singapore time) on Jan 11, Japan Airlines had cancelled 58 domestic flights, including on its Osaka Itami-Tajima route, affecting 1,945 passengers.

ANA had cancelled 43 domestic flights, including on its Haneda-Tottori route, as at 6pm, affecting around 2,800 passengers. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

