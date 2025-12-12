Heavy snow returns as Seoul braces itself for possible disruption

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – Seoul and surrounding regions are expected to see another round of heavy snowfall on Dec 13, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Dec 12.

Authorities are preparing measures to prevent a repeat of the traffic paralysis that hit the capital last week, with a longer period of precipitation forecast this time.

About 8cm of snow is forecast for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province from Dec 13 afternoon, likely prompting a heavy snow advisory, which is issued when more than 5cm is expected within 24 hours.

The agency also warned of possible road icing, as the cold spell gripping South Korea is expected to continue through the weekend. Temperatures in Seoul are projected to fall to minus 3 deg C on Dec 14.

The new snowfall follows last week’s heavy snow, which caused significant disruption, including widespread traffic problems.

On Dec 4, Seoul and Gyeonggi Province received 3cm to 6cm of snow in a short, heavy burst. The area received 5,232 weather-related accident reports over 12 hours, including multiple multi-vehicle collisions involving up to a dozen cars.

Unlike last week’s intense one-hour burst, the snowfall on Dec 13 is expected to stretch from the afternoon through late night, and authorities are urging the public to prepare for potential hazards.

Officials explained that a trough will form between a high-pressure system moving eastward and another approaching from the north-west, creating conditions for heavy snow.

The system is also expected to affect other regions, with inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province forecast to receive 5cm to 10cm, and parts of South and North Chungcheong Provinces expected to see 1cm to 3cm.

The government said it was preparing for the weekend snowfall to prevent a recurrence of last week’s disruptions.

At a meeting on Dec 11, safety authorities agreed to pre-position snow-removal equipment in vulnerable areas and step up information-sharing with road management agencies to ensure timely clearing operations.

“Central and local governments will maintain a proactive and swift response system to minimise damage and inconvenience,” an Interior Ministry official said.

“We ask the public to check weather updates frequently, use public transportation when heavy snow is forecast and clear snow in front of homes and stores to ensure safety.” KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK