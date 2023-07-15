Heavy rain slams north-eastern Japan

TOKYO – Heavy rain pounded Akita Prefecture in north-eastern Japan on Saturday, with evacuation orders issued in more than 10 municipalities in the prefecture.

Affected by an active seasonal rain front, Oga City and the town of Happo, both in Akita Prefecture, were hit with a record rainfall of 196mm and 167mm, respectively, in 12 hours through 10.40am, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

They both marked the heaviest rainfall since the agency began taking statistics, according to NHK.

Akita officials said several rivers including the Taihei River have breached their banks, with the most severe evacuation alert issued for residents in the city and nearby Gojome.

Weather officials warned that rain clouds will linger over the Tohoku region through Sunday, and could bring more downpours, and urged people to stay in a safe place as the dangers could intensify. XINHUA