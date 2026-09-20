Heavy rain disrupts trains in Japan as tropical storm approaches

Dujuan will be the 10th tropical cyclone to affect Japan since June.

The approaching tropical cyclone Dujuan could cause suspensions and delays on train lines in the greater Tokyo area, with possible disruptions from as early as the evening on Sept 20 to the morning on Sept 22, major operator East Japan Railway warned.

The company had already suspended operations on some sections of its network because of heavy rain on the morning of Sept 20, without specifying whether the rainfall was related to the storm.

Dujuan was located south of Japan and moving north-west at 10km per hour as at 9am local time on Sept 20, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35m per second near its centre.

Dujuan will be the 10th tropical cyclone to affect Japan since June, a busier-than-usual storm season for the country that has been fuelled by the El Nino weather pattern, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It is forecast to come closest to Japan on Sept 21, right in the middle of a five-day holiday that runs until Sept 23. BLOOMBERG