Heavy rain disrupts trains in Japan as tropical storm approaches
- The approaching tropical storm Dujuan may cause train suspensions and delays in the greater Tokyo area from the evening of Sept 20 to the morning of Sept 22, warns East Japan Railway.
- Heavy rain on the morning of Sept 20 has already disrupted some train operations, though it is unclear if this is directly related to the storm.
- Dujuan is the 10th tropical cyclone to affect Japan since June, making this a busier storm season linked to the El Nino pattern, with the storm expected to be closest on Sept 21 during a national holiday.
AI generated
The approaching tropical cyclone Dujuan could cause suspensions and delays on train lines in the greater Tokyo area, with possible disruptions from as early as the evening on Sept 20 to the morning on Sept 22, major operator East Japan Railway warned.
The company had already suspended operations on some sections of its network because of heavy rain on the morning of Sept 20, without specifying whether the rainfall was related to the storm.
Dujuan was located south of Japan and moving north-west at 10km per hour as at 9am local time on Sept 20, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35m per second near its centre.
Dujuan will be the 10th tropical cyclone to affect Japan since June, a busier-than-usual storm season for the country that has been fuelled by the El Nino weather pattern, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It is forecast to come closest to Japan on Sept 21, right in the middle of a five-day holiday that runs until Sept 23. BLOOMBERG