Fire in Taipei Hospital nursing home kills 9, injures 16

TAIPEI - A fire broke out early Monday (Aug 13) on the seventh floor of a hospital in Taiwan's New Taipei City, killing nine and leaving 16 injured.

Six of them are in serious condition, reported Taiwanese media.

The fire broke out at 4.36 am and was put out at 5.37am, after 76 vehicles and 208 firemen were sent to the scene..

Firefighters said there were a total of 32 patients, two caregivers, one nurse and eight migrant workers on the seventh floor, which housed a senior care centre.

The fire was believed to have started in Ward 7A23, where four patients and one migrant worker were staying.

Local residents reportedly heard loud bangs. CCTV footage reportedly showed that the water sprinklers failed to work when the blaze started,

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A faulty motor of a hospital bed is believed to have caused the fire, reported local media.