The months-long heatwave in China's south-west has shown signs of abating, with Chongqing and neighbouring Sichuan province receiving heavy rain at the weekend, ending the extreme temperatures and drought that have wreaked havoc on the region.

Since last Friday, parts of Chongqing and Sichuan have been lashed by heavy rain - the first rainfall since Aug 7 - with the local media attributing the precipitation to cloud-seeding efforts.