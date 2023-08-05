Heatwave-hit scout jamboree in South Korea in doubt as many attendees leave

BUAN, South Korea - The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea faced calls to be cancelled on Saturday after large contingents from the United States and Britain pulled out a week early over extreme heat and weather conditions.

Saturday’s pullout by the US, as well as Singapore, is a fresh blow to the organisers and the South Korean government, which on Friday promised more water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and medics in an attempt to save the event.

Temperatures have hit 34 deg C in Saemangeum, near the city of Buan on South Korea’s west coast, where 39,000 participants, mostly scouts aged 14 to 18, were camping as of Friday.

Ms Kristin Sayers from the US state of Virginia said her 17-year-old son Corey’s dream to take part in the jamboree, at a cost of US$6,500 (S$8,700), had turned into a “nightmare”.

“He’s very aware of how much money that is and the sacrifices we made as a family to send him. We could’ve done so much with that money,” she told Reuters by video link.

In an effort to calm the situation, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to roll out tour programmes showcasing Korean culture and nature in Seoul and other cities, available for all scouts.

Some countries, including the Philippines and Argentina, have said they would remain at the campsite despite challenges from extreme weather.

“We are seeing around the site some improvements,” Ms Marina Rustan, president of Argentina Scout Association, told a press conference. “We had the word of the leadership of the government that things will be improved.”

The US contingent will take part in a jamboree programme on Saturday before moving to US Army Garrison Humphreys near the jamboree site on Sunday, according to an e-mail reviewed by Reuters.

“The US Contingent to the World Scout Jamboree has made the difficult decision that we will be departing the 25th World Scout Jamboree site early because of ongoing extreme weather and resulting conditions at the jamboree site,” said the e-mail sent to parents by the US group’s media team.

Britain, the largest grouping at the jamboree, said on Friday that it was moving to hotels in Seoul for the rest of their stay, to alleviate pressure on the site.

British scouts were seen leaving the campsite with their bags in Buan on Saturday morning, according to a Reuters witness.