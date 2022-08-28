Heatwave, drought in China have far-reaching implications - and more problems lie ahead

BEIJING - Extreme weather and drought in much of Southwest China, largely centred in Sichuan province, has led to a hydropower crunchwhose effects are felt across much of China.
While factories in Sichuan and Chongqing have already been forced to cut power use in a bid to conserve energy, the Southwestern province also exports hydro-generated power to Jiangxi and Shanghai, which are starting to experience shortages.
Coupled with a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, economists say this is likely to result in a further drag on the economy.
In the past two months, much of the Yangtze River basin has been suffering from a record heatwave, further exacerbated by drought. Sichuan Province, whose power supply is more than 80 per cent dependent on hydropower, has been hit particularly hard.
The State Council, China's Cabinet, on Thursday (Aug 25) announced a slew of measures targeted at bolstering growth.
"(The) economy has continued the momentum of recovery and growth registered in June, yet marginal fluctuations remain and the foundation for recovery is not solid," said a readout after the meeting.
Officials will be sent to various provinces to "supervise and assist" work to improve economic performance, the State Council said, but noted that the recent heatwave and drought havemassively impacted livelihoods.
Trying to salvage mid-season crops affected by extreme weather is also a priority.
"10 billion yuan (S$2.03 billion) will be earmarked from the central government reserve fund for drought relief and disaster mitigation, with priority given to fighting the drought facing middle-season rice," the State Council said.
Analysts from French investment bank Natixis noted that the weather problems that led to a hydropower crunch come on the back of persistent pressure from the country's "zero-Covid" policy and weakness in the real estate market.
There are also implications on the harvest of crops, with some 22 billion sq m of China's arable land is facing water shortage, including in Hunan, Hubei and Jiangsu, all key suppliers. The autumn harvest of rice and corn is also likely to be affected, possibly pushing up food prices further.
"All in all, the heatwave and drought in China will exert short-term pressure on the electricity supply beyond Sichuan and affect sectors such as agriculture, automobile, chemicals, and semiconductors," Natixis analysts Alicia Garcia Herrero and Gary Ng wrote in a note.
"(No) one can control the weather. The sudden hydropower shock clearly points to climate risks and additional constraints to China's growth model in the medium term."
About 7 per cent of China's chemical production is also centred around Sichuan but factories have been forced to stop or reduce production in a bid to conserve energy.
Since Aug 14, Sichuan has forced partial or complete shutdowns of large numbers of industrial power users - including some of the world's largest auto, solar PV, lithium battery, and technology hardware manufacturers such as CATL, Tesla and Tongwei.
Tesla even told the Shanghai government it twill have trouble keeping up production if the power crunch continues.
It is also likely that damage to crops cannot be easily reversed even if the weather improves, said analysts from the Eurasia Group in a note, which is likely to undermine China's targeted grain production of 650 million tons this year.
Furthermore, even after the drought and heatwave lifts, provinces in the southwest are likely to continue facing a power crunch come winter.
With many reservoirs and lakes at just 30 per cent of regular capacity, those provinces often rely on the rainy season in late summer and early autumn to refill.
But given the extreme weather, this is unlikely to happen in time for winter, as power use will once again spike when people start turning on heaters in the winter.
While local government have been turning to coal to mitigate the power shortage - many have been stockpiling after last winter's power crunch - the fact that Sichuan is heavily dependent on hydropower has meant the province's energy sources are largely undiversified, wrote analysts from political consultancy Trivium in a report.
Despite having some of China's best solar resources, the province has among the lowest wind and solar capacity across all provinces, while it only has one gas-fired power plant in spite of being the largest natural gas producing area.
"Without major structural adjustments to its power system, Sichuan - along with fellow hydropower-dependent neighbour Yunnan, not to mention everywhere that depends on those provinces' energy exports - will be entirely at the mercy of mother nature in the coming years," Trivium analysts wrote.
"That's a scary position to be in as the impacts of climate change intensify."