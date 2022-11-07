Heads to roll in political fallout as South Koreans demand responsibility for deadly crowd crush

SEOUL - All eyes are on South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol in the aftermath of the deadly pre-Halloween crowd crush, with some calling this his “Sewol moment” that could make or break his political future.

Parallels have been drawn between the Oct 29 Itaewon human gridlock due to overcrowding that left 156 dead and almost 200 injured, and the sinking of the overloaded Sewol ferry that killed 304 people. The 2014 ferry incident sowed seeds of public anger against former leader Park Geun-hye, who was eventually impeached.