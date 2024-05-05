Have stamp, will travel: New fad a boost to China’s retail scene

BEIJING – At Happiness Laboratory, a shop selling stationery and souvenirs along ancient Beijing alley Nanluoguxiang, crowds gathered in one corner, chattering excitedly as they stamped their notebooks with colourful pictures of the capital city’s landmarks.

One visitor was attempting the ambitious task of holding a stencil in place while trying to use nine stamps of varying colours to form a composite picture with some of Beijing’s icons. These include the ancient Bell and Drum towers, Shichahai with its scenic lakes and Nanluoguxiang.

People have to spend at least 38 yuan (S$7.25) on the shop’s other items to add the stamp of the gentrified street to their collection. A shopkeeper at Happy Laboratory told The Straits Times that the stamp has helped boost revenue by at least 20 per cent since the owner rolled it out.

“We also publicised the stamp’s design on social media, which has also attracted shoppers’ attention,” added the shopkeeper. She declined to be named because she was not authorised to speak to the press.

Retailers across China have been tapping the growing trend of stamp-collecting to boost footfall in offline shops, in a country where its citizens are increasingly used to shopping online.

The share of e-commerce retail in China more than doubled in seven years to 27.6 per cent in 2023, making it the largest online retail market in the world, according to Statista.

In particular, Covid-19 pandemic restrictions from 2020 to 2022 had driven many Chinese to shop online, with many brick-and-mortar retailers finding it hard to lure back customers after restrictions were lifted in end 2022.