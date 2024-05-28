Has China’s CO2 emissions peaked? A 3% fall in March gives reason to hope

SINGAPORE - If there is one question energy analysts and climate scientists want answered, it is this: Has China’s carbon emissions finally peaked?

China is the world’s top carbon polluter, emitting nearly a third of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions linked to human activity, and those emissions are a major driver of climate change.

It is also by far the largest investor and producer of wind and solar energy. How the country manages the transition to a clean energy economy has lessons for all nations – and the pace of global climate change.

While it is too early to say for sure if emissions have peaked, China’s carbon emissions fell 3 per cent year on year in March 2024, ending a 14-month surge following the lifting of Covid-zero controls, an analysis published on May 28 showed.

The main causes for the drop are expanding solar and wind generation, as well as declining construction activity caused by the ailing property sector.

Electricity demand has continued to increase rapidly in China, growing 7.4 per cent year on year in March, but record additions of wind and solar in 2023 helped meet 90 per cent of this additional demand.

The pace of growth of new green energy capacity has continued into 2024, noted the analysis published by Carbon Brief, a British climate news site. The analysis is based on official figures and commercial data.

Mr Lauri Myllyvirta, the author of the analysis and a senior fellow at Asia Society Policy Institute, said that emissions from steel and cement production – large carbon polluting sectors – fell sharply in March, reflecting the contraction of the construction sector.

He said the slowdown strengthens the view that China’s CO2 emissions might have peaked in 2023, but that this trend would become clearer only after more months of data.

“The key message from my analysis up to March is that emissions are currently in a structural decline and if the key drivers of that decline – clean energy additions, the fading importance of the construction sector – continue, emissions should keep falling,” said Helsinki-based Mr Myllyvirta, who is also lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a research organisation registered in Finland.

Other key points in the report:

– Wind and solar growth pushed fossil fuels’ share of electricity generation in China down to 63.6 per cent in March 2024, from 67.4 per cent a year earlier.

– Steel production fell by 8 per cent and cement output by 22 per cent in March 2024.

– Electric vehicles now make up around one in 10 vehicles on China’s roads, knocking around 3.5 percentage points off the growth in petrol demand.

– Oil demand for transport was unchanged from a year earlier – following months of strong increases – suggesting that the post-Covid-19 rebound could be petering out. Coal use also fell 1 per cent in March.

Burning coal, oil and gas are the main sources of CO2 – the main greenhouse gas – and pressure is growing to hasten the switch to greener energy to try to limit the pace of climate change.

The world is facing growing risks from more extreme weather, such as more intense floods and storms, hotter and longer heatwaves and rising sea levels.