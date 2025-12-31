For subscribers
Has China gone soft on drugs? Law on keeping drug use records confidential divides netizens
Some believe that this will protect the rich and powerful.
- China's revised Public Security Administration Punishments Law, effective 2026, seals records for minor offences like drug use, sparking public debate.
- Many Chinese citizens fear the new law signals leniency towards drug offenders, especially for the wealthy, raising moral and equality concerns.
- The National People's Congress defended the law, stating equality before the law but slow response highlights reluctance to engage with public concerns.
BEIJING – Over the past month, China’s internet has been abuzz with debates about whether the country has gone soft on drugs, ahead of a revised law that takes effect on Jan 1, 2026.
The public uproar is over Article 136 of the Public Security Administration Punishments Law, or PSAPL, which imposes fines and up to 15 days’ detention for minor offences deemed detrimental to public order, including drug use.