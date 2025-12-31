Has China gone soft on drugs? Law on keeping drug use records confidential divides netizens

Some believe that this will protect the rich and powerful.

Advocates view record sealing as a positive step towards rehabilitation, arguing that without it, the punishment can often be overly harsh.

– Over the past month, China’s internet has been abuzz with debates about whether the country has gone soft on drugs, ahead of a revised law that takes effect on Jan 1, 2026.

The public uproar is over Article 136 of the Public Security Administration Punishments Law, or PSAPL, which imposes fines and up to 15 days’ detention for minor offences deemed detrimental to public order, including drug use.