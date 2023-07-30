As Hangzhou and nearby cities gear up for Asian Games, local businesses hope for a boost

SHAOXING, Zhejiang – Bags of seeds to plant outside buildings. English phrase books. Coordinated T-shirts for taxi drivers.

In Hangzhou, the historical city best known for being home to tech giant Alibaba, the government has been earnestly gearing up to host the Asian Games, which will see some 12,500 athletes descend on the city, along with tens of thousands more officials, support staff and spectators.

As preparations for the Games go into the final stretch, local merchants, too, are hoping that it will give an additional boost to the local economy, which has been hit hard by nearly three years of some of the country’s strictest Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Running from Sept 28 to Oct 8, the Games will largely be hosted in historic Hangzhou city but will also feature other venues in five neighbouring cities including Shaoxing, Ningbo and Jinhua, all located in Zhejiang province.

The event had been delayed by a year because of China’s stringent pandemic policy, which until late 2022 had required lengthy quarantine for anyone entering the country.

Hotels in Hangzhou expect to be in high demand, with the Games also coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week holiday in October.

A quick check showed that most three-star hotel rooms are already going for close to 800 yuan (S$150) a night as Games organisers warned last Thursday that accommodation could quickly run out.

In downtown Hangzhou, close to West Lake, a popular tourist attraction, mascots Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian can be seen at nearly every turn – hanging on banners on lamp posts, on the sides of buildings, and behind glass displays in shops selling Asian Games merchandise.

While the city has begun putting up a lot of decorations, local businesses in the area have not been told much about what to expect, said cafe manager Casey Chen.

“We’ve been given stickers in English that say ‘Alipay accepted here’, but I think those are from the payment merchant,” she told The Straits Times.

“We’re used to foreigners anyway since our shop is close to a tourist attraction, but since we’re quite far from the sports venues, whether the spectators will end up coming to visit our shop is a different issue.”

On a rainy Friday morning, about half a dozen people were waiting outside the main Asian Games merchandise shop, waiting for the doors to open.

Among them was tourist Chen Siya and her eight-year-old son Stanley. The pair were visiting from Xi’an and wanted to buy some souvenirs for friends back home.

“My son wanted some of the collectibles for his friends so we got a few notebooks, which are more practical than a plushie or collectible figurine,” she said.

Merchandise range from T-shirts and pins to first-day cover stamps, costing between 58 yuan and 99 yuan, to more luxe items such as porcelain cups and even tea leaves.

A set of two 50g canisters of Chintong Black Tea, a local speciality, packed in a special presentation box retailed for 1,000 yuan, while a hand-painted porcelain vase featuring scenes of West Lake was going for 69,800 yuan.