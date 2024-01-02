Haneda-bound flights could be diverted to alternative airports: ANA

SINGAPORE - At least one Japanese airline is assessing whether flights bound for Tokyo’s Haneda airport can land at alternative destinations, after two planes collided at the Japanese airport.

The collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a smaller Coast Guard aircraft caused a devastating fire on the tarmac. The incident caused all runways at Haneda airport to be closed until 9pm local time, said an All Nippon Airways (ANA) spokesman.

The incident had occurred around 6pm local time.

“We are still gathering the facts and details of the impact on ANA flights.... Any flights that had already departed for Haneda are currently being assessed for the possibility of landing at alternative airports,” said ANA.

At the moment, one ANA flight NH844 is scheduled to depart from Singapore’s Changi Airport for Tokyo’s Haneda airport at 10.20pm Singapore time.

Two more flights, Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) SQ636 and Japan Airlines’ (JAL) JL36, are scheduled to depart from Changi Airport tonight, according to Changi Airport’s website. There is no update on the status of these flights.

SIA flight SQ634 which departed from Changi Airport at 2.05pm, was originally scheduled to arrive at around 9.40pm local time at Haneda airport before the incident. According to aviation tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is currently on its way to Haneda airport. Its arrival time has been pushed back to 11.13pm.

In a Facebook post, Changi Airport advised passengers flying to or from Tokyo’s Haneda airport to check with their airline on their flight’s status due to the closure of runways at the airport.