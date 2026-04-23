Flights delayed at Japan’s Haneda airport after international check-in system glitch

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This comes just two days after the airport suffered a glitch in its air traffic control system.

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TOKYO - Multiple check-in devices for international flights had malfunctioned, causing delays to some flights, just two days after the airport suffered a glitch in its air traffic control system, the operator of Haneda airport said on April 23.

Japan Airport Terminal said the machines began experiencing technical issues from around 6am local time (5am Singapore time). The trouble was resolved by around 11am, it said.

The problem occurred after flights were delayed and canceled at the airport on April 21 due to glitches in its air traffic control system, which were later traced to a malfunction originating at the Fukuoka air traffic control center, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. KYODO NEWS