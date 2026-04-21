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The glitch disrupted schedules of many flights at Tokyo's Haneda and other airports.

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TOKYO - Tokyo’s Haneda Airport suffered a glitch in its air traffic control system on the morning of A pril 21 , causing flight delays and cancellations, Japan’s transport ministry said.

The trouble, which occurred at around 7.15am (6.15am, Singapore time), appears to have prevented transmissions of Haneda’s flight plans to other airports in the country, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Although the system was restored some 15 minutes later, the trouble disrupted schedules of many flights at Haneda and other airports. KYODO NEWS