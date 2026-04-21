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Haneda airport experiences traffic control glitch, flights delayed

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The glitch disrupted schedules of many flights at Haneda and other airports.

The glitch disrupted schedules of many flights at Tokyo's Haneda and other airports.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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TOKYO - Tokyo’s Haneda Airport suffered a glitch in its air traffic control system on the morning of April 21, causing flight delays and cancellations, Japan’s transport ministry said.

The trouble, which occurred at around 7.15am (6.15am, Singapore time), appears to have prevented transmissions of Haneda’s flight plans to other airports in the country, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Although the system was restored some 15 minutes later, the trouble disrupted schedules of many flights at Haneda and other airports. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.