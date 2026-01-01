Straitstimes.com header logo

Half of hot spring inns in Japan’s Noto remain closed 2 years after quake

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In the Wakura hot spring resort, only nine out of 20 Japanese-style ryokan inns had reopened as of early December 2025.

In the Wakura hot spring resort, only nine out of 20 Japanese-style ryokan inns had reopened as of early December 2025.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNPLASH

Follow topic:

Around half of hot spring inns on the Noto Peninsula in central Japan remain closed two years after a

strong earthquake on New Year’s Day

devastated the area, leaving local businesses concerned about a talent drain.

Sake brewing businesses in the affected region of Ishikawa Prefecture facing the Sea of Japan, which was additionally hit by heavy rains in September 2024, are also struggling to recover due to a labour shortage and surging rice prices.

In the Wakura hot spring resort, only nine out of 20 Japanese-style ryokan inns had reopened as of early December after

all of them closed

following the magnitude-7.6 quake, according to the local tourism association.

“Our challenges are renovating the buildings of Wakura, which are considered the life of the area, and retaining employees,” said Mr Kazuhiro Okuda, chairman of the association.

Affected by soaring construction costs and a shortage of construction workers, the number of rooms to be available will likely fall from around 1,300 before the quake to below 1,000 even if all the inns reopen in 2028 as expected.

To retain employees, some inns have utilised a system that keeps them on the payroll while sending them to work at other accommodation facilities or manufacturing jobs, with the Kagaya group, which runs ryokan inns in the area, having 80 such staff now at other workplaces.

Biwanso, a hot spring inn with history of over 220 years, reopened its doors to guests in November, although the number of rooms have been reduced from 68 to 11 as it continues reconstruction work.

“We can’t ask our employees to wait forever. We’ll start with what we can do,” said Ms Naomi Tada, president of the inn.

In the hard-hit Okunoto area, on the northern-most tip of the peninsula, all 11 local breweries were damaged by the disaster, and only three have restarted operations, according to the prefectural sake makers association.

Many of the others have resorted to joint brewing by renting facilities in the south of the prefecture as they struggle with surging prices of rice used to make their products.

Used to relying on locals to assist with bottling sake during peak season, they are also dealing with the fallout from a population outflow. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
‘Knocked down but we want to keep the lights on’: Japan’s Noto hopes for return of visitors
Japan quake aftermath: Tears, survivor’s guilt and desperate pleas for help in hard-hit Wajima
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.