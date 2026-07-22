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Hacker group Ransomhouse claims cyberattack that disrupted KFC and other businesses

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The cyberattack caused a system failure that disrupted the delivery of frozen food to supermarkets and restaurants, including Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan. 

The cyberattack caused a system failure that disrupted the delivery of frozen food to supermarkets and restaurants, including Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO - Hacker group Ransomhouse has claimed that it launched a cyberattack against Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei, according to a cybersecurity firm official, with supply chain disruptions continuing.

The hacker group often uses ransomware to steal corporate data, S&J president Nobuo Miwa said, adding the group posted a statement regarding the cyberattack on the dark web.

The cyberattack about a week earlier caused a system failure at Nichirei, disrupting the delivery of frozen food to supermarkets and restaurants, including those of Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan.

School lunches were also affected. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.