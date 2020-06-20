The Chinese authorities yesterday released a series of coronavirus prevention guidelines for the summer, with particular focus on how to continue to stay safe while dealing with the heat. But these will apply only to areas in the country that are considered "low risk", where there are no longer any active infections.

While the guidelines urge common sense and general good personal hygiene, they also include detailed instructions for specific groups, occupations and environments. Here are some examples:

CINEMAS AND THEATRES

People are advised not to spend more than two hours in cinemas and theatres because of the seating proximity and enclosed nature of the space.

Cinemas should be aired and disinfected after every screening.

PUBLIC PARKS

All public facilities, including benches, gym equipment and bins, need to be regularly disinfected. All public toilets need to have sufficient soap and working taps.

CAFES AND BARS

Customers should be encouraged to use contactless payment methods, and maintain safe distancing of at least 1m.

All staff should wear face masks, which must be replaced when wet or dirty, but customers can be without masks.

Elizabeth Law