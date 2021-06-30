Guests of Chinese Communist Party's centennial events get a list of dos and don'ts

BEIJING - Ahead of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) centennial celebrations on Thursday (July 1), journalists, diplomats and other invited guests have been given a list of dos and don'ts for partaking in the festivities at Tiananmen Square.

Among them: refrain from taking toilet breaks after 7.30am; no hats; no taking personal belongings.

Details of the parade, which starts at 8am, have been kept tightly under wraps, but President Xi Jinping will address the nation while a fly-past of fighter jets and helicopters is also slated.

In a note to attending envoys, who checked into Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Wednesday night for a Covid-19 test and quarantine, diplomats were encouraged to sing along and wave the Chinese flag during the celebratory event "to help with the atmosphere".

Control over the centennial celebrations has been unprecedented - more stringent than when the country marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China two years ago.

Residents who live near Tiananmen Square told The Straits Times that they are not allowed to leave their homes after 2pm on Wednesday. Policemen are on guard at every street to make sure they abide by their curfew.

Journalists, who all have to be fully vaccinated to cover the event, had to quarantine in a hotel for at least 15 hours before being taken to the venue.

They were also told on Wednesday that they could not take hats, umbrellas, water or food to the venue, and only one mobile phone is allowed for each person.

The party has been on a campaign to reinforce its political legitimacy.

In February, President Xi announced that the country had eradicated extreme poverty after lifting 100 million people out of it.

On Thursday, he is also expected to announce that China has reached its target of becoming a "moderately prosperous society" by doubling its per capita gross domestic product (GDP) to US$10,000 (S$13,400) from 2010 levels.

Its membership has swelled in recent years. On Wednesday, the party said its membership number has crossed the 95 million mark, growing nearly 4 per cent from the end of 2019.

The CCP started with about 50 members when it was founded in 1921.

About 2.31 million people joined in the first half of this year alone, said a statement from its organisation department.

Nearly 25 per cent of its members are aged 35 or younger, while 28.8 per cent of all members are women.