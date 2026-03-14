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Guest house fire in Seoul injures 10, mostly foreign tourists

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SEOUL – A fire at a guest house popular with foreign travelers in central Seoul on the evening of March 14 injured 10 people, Seoul fire officials said.

The blaze broke out at about 6.10pm, local time, on the third floor of a seven-story building in Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, according to the Seoul Jungbu Fire Station.

Firefighters raised their response to Level 1 – an elevated status that activates an incident command and mobilises additional fire engines, ambulances, rescue teams and interagency coordination – and mounted an intensive firefighting operation.

By 8.46pm, the flames had been largely contained.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and seven others suffered minor injuries, mainly from smoke inhalation, the fire service said.

Officials said most of the injured were foreign visitors staying at the guest house.

Authorities set up temporary shelters for evacuees and issued public safety messages warning residents to avoid inhaling heavy smoke. Nearby roads, including sections around City Hall and Namdaemun, were closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Investigators were at the site to determine the cause of the fire, the fire station said. No further details on the victims’ nationalities or current conditions were released. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.