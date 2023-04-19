Guatemalan president announces trip to Taiwan

GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will visit Taiwan this weekend, he announced, amid tensions between the island nation and China that have tested the loyalties of Latin American nations.

Mr Giammattei’s announcement on Tuesday came just two weeks after he received Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen for an official visit during which she promised continued assistance for “democratic partners”.

Ms Tsai then travelled to neighbouring Belize – the only other Central American country to retain diplomatic ties with Taiwan since Honduras shifted its allegiance to China last month.

China considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan part of its territory to be retaken one day, and does not allow other countries to recognise both Beijing and Taipei.

On Ms Tsai’s return home from Belize, she had stopped in the United States for a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy which irked China.

Beijing then staged war games around Taiwan.

Mr Giammattei, who reaffirmed Guatemala’s “recognition of the sovereignty” of Taiwan, said the two sides would sign an agreement to boost exports of Guatemalan coffee, sugar and other products.

Taiwan would also assist Guatemala with a fund for natural disasters, the president said, and provide US$1.5 million (S$2 million) for the air conditioning system at the airport in Guatemala City.

Taiwan had said that before Honduras decided to cut ties, it had asked for money, but Taipei would “not engage in a meaningless cash diplomacy contest with China”.

Since the break with Honduras, only 13 countries diplomatically recognise Taiwan.

In Latin America, Nicaragua shifted its allegiance to Beijing in 2021, El Salvador in 2018, Panama in 2017 and Costa Rica in 2007.

Mr Giammattei said he would start a two-day visit to Taiwan on Saturday. AFP