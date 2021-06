(CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Southern China's Guangzhou has imposed travel restrictions and stepped up mass coronavirus testing, as the giant metropolis battles a dangerous variant of Covid-19 in one of the most alarming flare-ups in the country since last summer.

The industrial and trade hub - the capital of China's most populous province, Guangdong, and the home to almost 19 million people - reported 64 new infections in two weeks since May 21, plus 13 asymptomatic cases.