Guangdong university student stripped of financial aid after flaunting wealth

A university student in China has had his educational subsidies and financial aid suspended after flaunting several Apple products and concert tickets.

The student, identified by his surname Zhao, enrolled in 2021 at Sun Yat-sen University’s Sino-French Nuclear Engineering and Technology Institute in Guangdong province’s Zhuhai city.

According to a recent online post on the university’s bulletin board service, Zhao used Apple products including an iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch. He also purchased a ticket to a music concert, worth 1,517 yuan (S$282).

Zhao had claimed his family was experiencing financial difficulties to the university’s student financial aid management centre, which on Nov 14 initiated an investigation into him.

The centre said the suspension of subsidies for Zhao was in accordance with regulations on the management of undergraduate student financial aid of the university, but that his application for being recognised as a financially disadvantaged student had complete documentation and met the relevant regulations.

The university said it would strengthen the management and supervision of student financial aid, aiming to provide assistance and support to students facing financial difficulties, helping them grow and succeed in their academic careers.

Student grants are usually established by the central and local governments to show care and support for financially disadvantaged students enrolled in full-time undergraduate programs, vocational schools and higher vocational colleges.

Zhao’s excessive consumption sparked online criticism, with most netizens saying subsidies should be given only to students who are really in need.

“Students should build a correct and healthy view of wealth when they are studying in universities,” said an online user surnamed Yuan on the WeChat account of Nanfang Daily. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK