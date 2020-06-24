Growing jitters in HK as passage of national security law looms

Support for protests ahead of the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China on July 1 appears to be dwindling amid growing jitters over a new national security law for the territory being pushed by the mainland.

The forthcoming legislation outlaws acts of secession, subversion, terrorism as well as "collusion with foreign and external forces to endanger national security".

Many in Hong Kong are still in the dark about how the law will be interpreted once it kicks in and whether it will be retroactive.

On Sunday, a plan by unions and a student group to consider what actions to take against the measure flopped after a poll failed to attract enough voters.

The group of more than 30 bodies had extended the time for members to vote on whether or not to stage a strike and class boycott but a mere 9,000 votes were cast, far below the minimum number required.

The coalition was expected to go on strike if more than 60,000 members voted and over 60 per cent backed the plan. It is unclear what the group plans to do next.

The organiser of an annual July 1 march yesterday offered to abide by social distancing measures in a bid to hold the event but the police did not specify the exact criteria to secure approval for the march.

Ms Apple Cheung, a white-collar professional in her mid-20s who wanted to be known only by a pseudonym, said: "There has been a significant dip in the number of friends who join peaceful protests. Those who used to actively join such activities are now scared of the law and so they hesitate."

Besides being wary of taking part in protests, some Hong Kongers are also more cautious about making public comments.

Another professional, who wanted to be known only as Ms Amy Chan, 25, said she has avoided sharing her views on all sensitive topics in group chats, fearing that these might end up in Beijing's crosshairs.

China's official Xinhua news agency last Saturday released details of the new law, which include the setting up of a local national security commission to oversee the legislation. This body will be led by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and supervised by Beijing.

Among other things, the law also stipulates that the Hong Kong authorities will be responsible for enforcement but subject to Beijing overruling the local authorities in some cases. Hong Kong's leader will have the power to appoint specific judges to hear national security cases. Xinhua said human rights and freedom of speech and assembly will be protected.

The law could be passed as early as the end of this month, ahead of the July 1 anniversary. The National People's Congress Standing Committee is slated to meet in Beijing for three days from June 28, in a rare move to deliberate again just a week after its last three-day session, which ended on June 20.

On Monday, Mrs Lam sought to reassure the public that the impending legislation would help restore business confidence and revive the city's economy. Hong Kong's international reputation and competitive edge had been damaged by last year's unrest, she said.

She also told an online forum of mainland media group Caixin that Beijing's move would restore stability in the city and strengthen the "one country, two systems" principle.

But Hong Kong lawyers have raised concerns about the new law, saying that it could spell the end of an independent judiciary.

Many were especially concerned that it omitted any mention of not being retroactive, despite an earlier assurance otherwise by Mr Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.

In a statement last Friday, the Hong Kong Bar Association also expressed deep concerns over other features of the draft law, particularly with regard to the fact that it would allow Beijing to "supervise" local law enforcement agencies in national security cases. It described this as "unprecedented and lacking in any constitutional support".

"If implemented in any form or degree, it will create a parallel law enforcement system where one part - the office of the mainland security agency - may not be subject to the usual legal scrutiny and accountability that is in place for the law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong."

The association also called for adequate time for lawyers, judges and the public to consider the law's contents, applications and implications before it comes into force.