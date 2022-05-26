Grow opportunities for countries to work together to reduce risk of hostilities: PM Lee

TOKYO - Asian countries should think how to be better prepared if a conflict arises, but also how to work together before trouble happens, so as to maintain peace and stability in the region and reduce the chances of such crises, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said here on Thursday (May 26).

"We should maximise the opportunities for countries to work and prosper together, and minimise the risk of tensions worsening into hostilities," he said.

Doing this would require a dual approach - re-examining defence strategies while building tangible and mutually-beneficial economic cooperation - so as to "form an open and inclusive regional architecture", he said.

PM Lee was speaking at the 27th International Conference on The Future Of Asia, themed "Redefining Asia's role in a divided world". The Straits Times is a media partner of the event, organised by Japanese media group Nikkei.

PM Lee said Japan has a major role to play inregional affairs, noting that it is a leading investor in Asia and has strongly advocated for trade liberalisation.

But he added that Japan could do more in security, given that " the history of the Pacific War has led Japan to adopt a low-key posture".

"With the passing of the years and generations, and in a new strategic environment, Japan should consider how it can come to terms with the past and put to rest these long outstanding historical issues," PM Lee said.

"This will enable it to make a greater contribution to regional security cooperation, and participate in building and upholding an open and inclusive regional architecture," he added.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has taken an assertive stance on defence, warning that "East Asia might be the Ukraine of tomorrow" and vowing in a meeting with United States President Joe Biden this week to "radically enhance" Japan's defence posture.

On the table are a significant increase in defence spending, as well as the procurement of so-called "preemptive strike" capabilities that will enable Japan to launch a first strike on enemy bases if it deems that an attack is imminent.

The latter has been controversial as some critics argue that it marks a shift from the post-war pacifist stance, and a breach of its war-renouncing Constitution.

Mr Lee noted that sensitive issues are being raised publicly in Japan and South Korea, including whether to allow nuclear weapons to be deployed on their soil, or even go a step further and build capabilities to develop such weapons.

"Each will surely consider the need to strengthen its own defence capabilities to protect itself," he said.

But he warned: "But if we only look at regional security from... individual national perspectives, we may end up with an arms race, and an unstable outcome."