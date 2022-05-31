Graveyard sheds light on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's South Korean heritage

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA (AFP) - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has threatened Seoul with fiery destruction, but as a remote graveyard on a resort island shows, he has closer links to the South than he might like to admit.

At a cemetery in a hard-to-find corner of South Korea's Jeju island, there are 13 tombstones bearing the Ko family name - Kim's relatives through his mother, Ko Yong Hui.

Jong Un is the third member of the Kim family to rule North Korea, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather - what official hagiography calls the "Paektu bloodline".

But the Jeju graves tell a wider story.

Mr Kim's mother was born in Osaka in 1952 to a native Jeju islander who emigrated to Japan in 1929, when the Korean peninsula was under Tokyo's colonial rule.

Many of her family, including Mr Kim's maternal great-grandfather, are buried on Jeju, their overgrown graves a stark contrast to Pyongyang's Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Mr Kim's father and grandfather Kim Il Sung lie in state.

After Mr Kim came to power in 2011 following the death of his father Kim Jong Il, many experts highlighted his mother's South Korean and Japanese heritage. Pyongyang has never confirmed it.

The regime "must have feared confirmation would undermine its legitimacy", Dr Cheong Seong-chang of the Centre for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, told Agence France-Presse.

The Kim dynasty bases its claim to power on Kim Il Sung's role as a guerrilla fighter driving out Japan and winning Korea its independence in 1945.

"Korea-Japan heritage runs directly counter to the North Korean myth of its leadership," Dr Cheong said.

Mr Kim's mother grew up in the Japanese port city of Osaka, but her family moved to North Korea in the 1960s as part of a decades-long repatriation programme by Pyongyang.

The scheme urged ethnic Koreans living in Japan to move to North Korea, part of a drive to "claim supremacy" over the South, said Mr Park Chul-hyun, a novelist and columnist in Tokyo.

"The North saw the Korean-Japanese community as a strategic battleground," he said, and managed to convince nearly 100,000 ethnic Koreans to relocate to the "socialist paradise".