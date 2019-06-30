Government, protesters gear up for protests with Hong Kong set to mark handover anniversary

HONG KONG - Tensions simmered on the eve of July 1 - 22 years since the day Hong Kong was handed back to mainland China by the British - with both the government and anti-extradition protesters gearing up for a face-off.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung on Sunday appealed for calm in his blog, ahead of planned protests on the handover anniversary.

He said the government will learn from experience and adopt "a most humble and open-minded attitude to listen to the views of the different sectors".

"In the next three years, the government will improve the lives of residents, develop the economy and strengthen communication with different segments of society, with particular focus on the younger generation," he wrote.

The government will also strive to listen to the views and needs of the youths and incorporate their suggestions in policies wherever possible, Mr Cheung added.

Ahead of the anniversary, tens of thousands gathered at Tamar Park in Admiralty on Sunday (June 30) to show their support to the police, holding placards that said: "Ah sir, I've got your back".

Among those in attendance were deputy director of Beijing's Basic Law Committee Maria Tam, former police commissioner Tang King-Shing and Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Ka-Fai and Kenny Bee.

Local reports said Madam Tam pointed out that police officers have been humiliated in recent weeks and she questioned the motivation of anti-extradition protesters, saying some may be under foreign influence.

The developments come on the back of planned protests to disrupt the annual morning flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai on Monday, as well as the annual Civil Human Rights Front march from Victoria Park in the afternoon.

In calls circulated online and via social media, anti-extradition protesters plan to surround the Square from Sunday night to prevent the ceremony from taking place.

In anticipation, authorities have placed the Golden Bauhinia Square on lockdown and closed the nearby Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Senior police officers said on Saturday that they were ready to handle the protesters, but did not disclose operational details.

The Civil Human Rights Front said on Saturday that it believes anger over the government's failure to fully scrap the now-suspended extradition Bill, along with recent allegations of abuse of power by the police, are likely to drive another huge turnout. This would follow the million-strong crowd on the June 9 rally and a record two million on June 16.

The march will begin in Victoria Park at 3pm on Monday, while a pro-Beijing group is expected to hold celebrations of the handover at the Park's football pitches.

The Front is demanding an independent investigation into accusations of police brutality on June 12 and the release of all arrested protesters, among other things.

Tensions hit a flashpoint on June 12, the day when the highly contentious extradition Bill was to be read a second time, as tens of thousands of protesters dressed in black surrounded the government headquarters in Admiralty, paralysing traffic in the area and cutting off access to the Legislative Council.

The demonstration turned violent when protesters and the police clashed and rubber bullets and tear gas were fired to disperse the crowd, resulting in dozens of arrests and injuries.

Ms Bonnie Leung, the Front's spokeswoman said that the government had been "arrogant" and not responded to any of the demands raised by anti-extradition protesters.

The recent protests have led to Chief Executive Carrie Lam to twice apologise publicly but she has refused to address calls for her resignation, instead pleading for a chance to serve the people.

Assistant professor Seanon Wong, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that by not reacting to protesters' demands, Mrs Lam is "basically trying to wait the issue out and hoping there'll be fewer people on Monday".

"So June 9 was all about the Bill, June 16 was all about the Bill plus police brutality, so what's going to happen on July 1? It's basically a snowball for her."