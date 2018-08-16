Goose named Gugu admitted to Chinese university, thanks to owner's passionate appeal

A goose named Gugu has become the latest - and the most unusual - student admitted to a university in east China, thanks to a passionate appeal made by its owner.

Gugu's owner, known only as Ms Wu, had appealed to the Shanghai Maritime University for help after she learnt that she was moving away.

In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Ms Wu said that she was concerned about who would care for Gugu and was "reluctant to cook it".

She wrote: "I am the owner of a pet goose. He is very handsome and has been with me for a year and a half, but I am moving to a new place. Can you take my goose? I am reluctant to cook it."

Ms Wu added that she found Gugu while fishing and he was "all yellow" when she first saw him.

The university, which already has a gaggle of free-roaming geese on its campus, was quick to accept Gugu.

It said on its official Weibo account: "After reviewing the request, we have decided to welcome Gugu to Shanghai Maritime University's big goose family. We hope Gugu will grow healthy and strong."



To congratulate Gugu on being admitted into the university, a former university student has even created a mock welcome letter addressed to the goose. PHOTO: WEIBO/SHANGHAI MARITIME UNIVERSITY



The posts soon went viral online, with many social media users both amused and touched by the university's gesture.

"What a touching story. I hope Gugu finds a forever home, maybe a big lake he can swim in," said Weibo user Jule Oh, according to BBC.

Quack, quack! A goose received an official admission letter from Shanghai Maritime University after its owner, unable to take care of the bird anymore, asked if the campus goose shed could adopt her pet pic.twitter.com/dZlbsmA2HF — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 14, 2018

Photos circulating online show that Ms Wu had also expressed her gratitude to the university via Chinese messaging platform WeChat.

She said in a message: "You are all students with kind hearts. Perhaps Gugu will be able to find a wife. He has been rather lonely."

To congratulate Gugu on being admitted into the university, a former university student has even created a mock welcome letter addressed to the goose, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"Student Gugu, congratulations on being accepted to the programme of poultry farming studies at the Intelligent Lake Ecology Department," the letter read.

"Please bring this letter with you to claim your place. For times and venue, please read the admission guide for newcomers."

SCMP added that Gugu's new home is close to Dishui Lake, a local protection area that provides a natural habitat for a variety of bird species and other wildlife.