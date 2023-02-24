Google offers the world a peek into off-limits area near Korean Demilitarised Zone

Once a site of deadly armed conflict between the two Koreas and off limits to many civilians, anyone in the world can now take a peek into the area near the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), as 360-degree views have been released on Google.

The photos show the landscape in the civilian control line - the buffer outside the DMZ where civilian activities are restricted - and are part of a Google exhibit to mark 70 years of the 1953 armistice, which saw North and South Korea pull back from the DMZ.

The new interactive exhibit by Google Arts and Culture (GAC), called Korea’s Demilitarised Zone, was unveiled on Wednesday.

The exhibit is a result of Google’s three-year-long collaboration with nine Korean research and cultural institutions such as the War Memorial of Korea, United Nations Peace Memorial Hall, DMZ Museum and DMZ Botanic Garden. It is also supported by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs in South Korea.

The shots were taken with permission from South Korea’s military and include areas where frontline battles took place during the Korean War.

Using GAC’s Street View, 3D and other digitisation technologies, viewers can embark on a virtual tour and explore the area, now a thriving wildlife sanctuary.

The exhibit also features about 5,000 items from historical archives and media. Viewers can trace the history of the Korean War through digitally restored state-level and personal archival records, and explore the events that ultimately led to the ceasefire in 1953.

There is also an interactive 3D look at five endangered animals and nearly 1,000 wildflower images from the DMZ Botanic Garden’s archive, which are available online for the first time.

In 1950, the North invaded the South, triggering the Korean War. Seoul went on to change hands four times, as Pyongyang’s Chinese-backed forces and troops from the South supported by the United Nations fought their way up and down the peninsula.

In 1953, an armistice was reached, but no peace treaty was ever signed, leaving the North and South technically still at war today.

A military demarcation line was drawn on July 27, 1953 and it became impossible to travel freely between the two Koreas.

The DMZ which crosses the middle of the Korean peninsula, spanning a total width of 4km is about 2km each from the north and the south. At 907sq km, the DMZ is almost twice the size of New York City.