Gone in a puff: Japanese govt worker fined more than $14.5k for taking 4,500 smoke breaks

While most health regulators say smoking kills, for government employees in Japan’s Osaka, smoking is also a costly vice.

A Japanese civil servant has smoked his wages away, having been hit with a fine worth around 1.44 million yen (S$14,700) after being found smoking on the job for more than 4,500 times over 14 years.

Authorities in Osaka laid down the law on the 61-year-old employee along with two other colleagues of the prefecture’s finance department on Monday by enforcing a 10 per cent pay cut for six months for repeatedly smoking during work hours despite multiple warnings.

The trio were first investigated in September 2022 after their human resource office received a tip-off regarding their misdemeanours, reported the Mainichi Shimbun.

They did not heed warnings from their supervisors and even lied about not smoking during a follow-up interview in December.

Of the three, the 61-year-old director-level employee was deemed to have violated the “duty of devotion” under the Local Public Service Act. He was asked to return 1.44 million yen of his salary in addition to his disciplinary wage reduction.

The prefectural government found that he had clocked up 355 hours and 19 minutes of smoking 4,512 times on duty over 14 and a half years of his employment at the department.

Osaka has strict restrictions on smoking, having introduced a total ban on government premises such as offices and public schools since 2008. Government employees have also been banned from lighting up while on duty since 2019.