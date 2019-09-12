'Glory To Hong Kong': Unofficial anthem adopted by pro-democracy protesters

HONG KONG - Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have adopted the song, Glory To Hong Kong, as their unofficial anthem, with the ongoing unrest showing no sign of abating.

The song, which has become a rallying cry for more democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, came to prominence on Tuesday (Sept 10) after protesters sang it at a football match during a World Cup qualifier against Iran.

Ahead of the match, the protesters also booed at the Chinese national anthem.

At the same time, other protesters swamped major shopping malls across the city, singing the song as part of a series of "singing" protests.

Glory To Hong Kong was composed by a local musician who wanted to be known only as Thomas, in response to an online call for a theme song to unite the protesters.

Users at LIHKG, the Hong Kong version of Reddit, contributed to the Cantonese lyrics, which include lines such as "Do you feel the rage in our cries? Rise up and speak up" and "Persevere, for we are as one".

The song has become popular, racking up some 1.3 million views on YouTube, and at least half a dozen English translations have surfaced.

Weeks of protests over a now-withdrawn extradition Bill have evolved into a broader backlash against the government and greater calls for democracy.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland. But many Hong Kong residents fear Beijing is steadily eroding that autonomy.

This is not the first time Hong Kong protesters have used songs to convey their message.

During the Occupy movement or Umbrella Movement in 2014, a song by Hong Kong rock band Beyond, titled Boundless Ocean Vast Skies, became the unofficial anthem because of its defiant lyrics about freedom.

Hundreds of shoppers spontaneously assembled at a mall atrium and broke into song. They sang “Glory to Hong Kong,” an ersatz national anthem (coz we aren’t a national and haven’t the right to an anthem). People ask what Communist China is most afraid of—the answer is right here. pic.twitter.com/GqybB9fgqs — Jason Y. Ng (@jasonyng) September 9, 2019

This year, the protests over the extradition Bill have turned the hymn Sing Hallelujah To The Lord and Do You Hear The People Sing? from musical Les Miserables into hits.