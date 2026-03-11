Giant pipe protrudes over 10m above ground at construction site in Osaka

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – A giant vertical pipe at a sewer construction site in Osaka was pushed up on March 11 , protruding more than 10m above the ground, police said.

Osaka prefectural police said they received an emergency call at around 6.50am from a pedestrian reporting that “concrete is falling at a construction site”. About five minutes later, officers confirmed that a pipe of about 5m in diameter was protruding at the site.

The pipe, in an entertainment district near the Hankyu Railway’s Osaka-umeda Station in Kita Ward, emerged from the ground under the Shin-Midosuji elevated road.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in parts of the area, causing congestion.

Fragments of asphalt could be seen scattered around the pipe, with a police officer urging pedestrians to keep moving. KYODO NEWS