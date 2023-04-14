Germany’s Baerbock warns Europe against turning blind eye to tensions over Taiwan

BERLIN - Europe must not turn a blind eye to tensions between China and Taiwan because a military escalation in the region would be a “worst-case scenario” for the global economy, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to China, Ms Baerbock backed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who took a tougher stance than that recently taken by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint visit to Beijing, and also called for a de-risking of relations with China.

She said Europe needed to maintain a close exchange with Beijing, one of the bloc’s biggest trade partners, but also to draw lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine by tackling “unhealthy” dependencies on China.

“This doesn’t mean decoupling, but it means minimising one’s risks and realising that economic dependencies can also create dangers,” she said.

While Mr Macron had called on the EU to reduce its dependence on the US, Ms Baerbock stressed the importance of global security alliances with partners sharing the same values.

Mr Macron bad warned the European Union last week not to get “caught up in crises that are not ours” with regard to Taiwan.

“Germany and the European Union are economically vulnerable, which means that we cannot be indifferent to the tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Ms Baerbock said, in an audio file provided by her ministry during a stopover in the Chinese port of Tianjin.

Clear and united

Mr Macron’s comments drew a backlash in the United States and Europe as they were widely perceived as taking a weak line on Taiwan and a gift to what analysts called Beijing’s goal of dismantling transatlantic unity.

As a result, the stakes of Ms Baerbock’s inaugural China trip have risen, with many EU members hoping Germany will use the opportunity to set out a clear and united EU line on China.