German Chancellor Scholz lands in Beijing for one-day visit

BEIJING - The plane carrying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a delegation of business leaders landed in Beijing on Friday morning, according to flight-tracking website RadarBox.

This is the first visit by a leader of a G-7 nation to China in three years.

China’s strict zero-Covid-19 policy and growing tensions with the West have made it unfeasible for leaders of major western powers to visit China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has only just resumed foreign trips.

But amid the economic strain on Germany, mainly caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Scholz will be looking to emphasise the need for continued cooperation with China, analysts say.

Mr Scholz will meet with Mr Xi and outgoing Premier Li Keqiang.

He is expected to raise controversial issues such as human rights, Taiwan and the difficulties German companies face accessing the Chinese market, according to government sources.

The visit has sparked controversy, coming so soon after Mr Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.

German industry’s heavy dependence on China is also facing fresh scrutiny, as Berlin reels from an over-reliance on Russian energy imports that left it exposed when Moscow turned off the taps.

Scholz’s approach is still underpinned by the idea that “we want to keep doing business with China, no matter what that means for the dependence of our economy, and for our ability to act”, opposition lawmaker Norbert Roettgen told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Concern about China has also come from within the ruling coalition, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying mistakes made in the past with Russia must not be repeated.

The sensitivity of the issue was highlighted when a row erupted last month about whether to allow Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Ultimately, Mr Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

‘Going it alone’

The German and Chinese economies are deeply intertwined. Some in Berlin view the relationship as particularly important as Germany, battling an energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war, hurtles towards recession.

China is a major market for German goods, from machinery to vehicles made by the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The leader of Europe’s top economy has defended the trip, insisting direct talks with Chinese leaders were “all the more important” after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

In a newspaper article, he said that “we will not ignore controversies”, and listed thorny topics that would figure in talks, from respect for civil liberties to the rights of minorities in Xinjiang.