G-7 Summit: Can Ukraine President Zelensky’s appearance stiffen resolve to punish Russia?

HIROSHIMA, Japan – The first city to experience the horrors of an atomic bomb, 78 years ago, is set to welcome the leader of a country facing the same nuclear threat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the ongoing summit of the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of wealthy democracies in person on Sunday, according to reports, in a bid to stiffen their resolve to further punish Russia for its invasion of his country and which has also threatened the use of nuclear weapons.

His target audience will not be just the G-7 member countries, but also a host of invited countries that have remained neutral about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among them are countries such as Brazil and India, which relies on Russia for defence equipment and has yet to criticise its actions.

Japan wants to move the needle on this front. It is flexing its diplomatic muscle with the Hiroshima summit, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is surely hoping that a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and hearing the testimonies of hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) can convince fence-sitters of the dangers of Russia’s nuclear sabre-rattling.

The G-7 has been united in condemning Russia and declaring support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Yet, there is some level of equivocation. The extent of sanctions by G-7 members has varied in accordance with respective national interests.

Japan, for one, does not seem prepared to sacrifice its love of the snow crab. Marine produce imports from Russia in fact surged to a record high in 2022. Japan explains this by citing the “impact on domestic industries”.

The snow crab accounted for the largest value – at 32.6 billion yen (S$318 million) in 2022 – about a fifth of the total 155.2 billion yen in Russian marine imports, Japanese Finance Ministry data showed in May. Cod roe and sockeye salmon were also key imports.

Meanwhile, Japan has continued to export second-hand cars to Russia, though it has ceased luxury car exports. The 213,522 cars that Japan shipped to Russia in 2022 represented a 31.6 per cent increase from the figure in 2021.

Japan has also not quit Russian energy – imports of liquefied natural gas were up more than 4 per cent in 2022, with Tokyo citing domestic energy security concerns.

As a result, experts suggest that Japan is in fact the weakest link in the G-7 in choking off the Russian economy.

That said, it has taken further steps in supporting Ukraine’s war effort. On May 12, Japan pledged US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in aid to Ukraine. And on Thursday, it said it would accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a military hospital in Tokyo in what is an unprecedented measure.

It has also warmly welcomed Ukrainian refugees, in stark contrast to its uncompromising treatment of asylum seekers from other countries. Japan has also offered Ukraine non-lethal equipment such as drones, bulletproof vests, helmets, winter clothing, tents, emergency rations and medical aid.

Nevertheless, it could do more, said observers.