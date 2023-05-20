G-7 Summit: Can Ukraine President Zelensky’s appearance stiffen resolve to punish Russia?

HIROSHIMA, Japan – The first city to experience the horrors of an atomic bomb, 78 years ago, is set to welcome the leader of a country facing the same nuclear threat.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the ongoing summit of the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of wealthy democracies in person on Sunday, according to reports, in a bid to stiffen their resolve to further punish Russia for its invasion of his country and which has also threatened the use of nuclear weapons.
His target audience will not be just the G-7 member countries, but also a host of invited countries that have remained neutral about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among them are countries such as Brazil and India, which relies on Russia for defence equipment and has yet to criticise its actions.
Japan wants to move the needle on this front. It is flexing its diplomatic muscle with the Hiroshima summit, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is surely hoping that a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and hearing the testimonies of hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) can convince fence-sitters of the dangers of Russia’s nuclear sabre-rattling.
The G-7 has been united in condemning Russia and declaring support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.
Yet, there is some level of equivocation. The extent of sanctions by G-7 members has varied in accordance with respective national interests.
Japan, for one, does not seem prepared to sacrifice its love of the snow crab. Marine produce imports from Russia in fact surged to a record high in 2022. Japan explains this by citing the “impact on domestic industries”.
The snow crab accounted for the largest value – at 32.6 billion yen (S$318 million) in 2022 – about a fifth of the total 155.2 billion yen in Russian marine imports, Japanese Finance Ministry data showed in May. Cod roe and sockeye salmon were also key imports.
Meanwhile, Japan has continued to export second-hand cars to Russia, though it has ceased luxury car exports. The 213,522 cars that Japan shipped to Russia in 2022 represented a 31.6 per cent increase from the figure in 2021.
Japan has also not quit Russian energy – imports of liquefied natural gas were up more than 4 per cent in 2022, with Tokyo citing domestic energy security concerns.
As a result, experts suggest that Japan is in fact the weakest link in the G-7 in choking off the Russian economy.
That said, it has taken further steps in supporting Ukraine’s war effort. On May 12, Japan pledged US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in aid to Ukraine. And on Thursday, it said it would accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a military hospital in Tokyo in what is an unprecedented measure.
It has also warmly welcomed Ukrainian refugees, in stark contrast to its uncompromising treatment of asylum seekers from other countries. Japan has also offered Ukraine non-lethal equipment such as drones, bulletproof vests, helmets, winter clothing, tents, emergency rations and medical aid.
Nevertheless, it could do more, said observers.
“On the surface, people have been polite in saying that Japan is doing a lot,” Dr Tosh Minohara, chairman of the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs think-tank, told The Straits Times.
“But it is not doing as much as the other Western nations, and it is an outlier both in the extent of sanctions and its support of the war effort.”
The question remains as to how far Japan is “willing to walk its talk”, Dr Minohara said, adding: “Can Japan – and the Japanese people – accept a shift of gears and tighten the noose on Russia even further?”
He noted that Germany, which likewise was an aggressor in World War II, had turned around on its initial reluctance by sending Leopard 2 tanks in March and, last week, doubling its military aid to more than €5 billion (S$7.3 billion).
Mr Kishida has also mooted rewriting Japan’s arms control exports principles to allow his nation to support like-minded nations at war, which he has said would be a “key policy tool for providing assistance to nations that have suffered aggression in violation of international law”.
But domestic talks have stalled, given a pacifist stance that appears to contradict Japan’s trajectory to becoming the world’s third-largest military spender by 2027.
All eyes will thus be on the extent of support that Japan can promise Mr Zelensky in his first visit to Asia since the war began.
Attention will also turn to what other countries can or will do. Dr Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow at the Hudson Institute think-tank, told ST that Ukraine can win the war against Russia only if it has backing for the military, diplomacy, and the economy – and he expects Mr Zelensky to seek pledges on all three fronts.
Each of the G-7 countries is set to announce fresh sanctions on Russia by the close of the summit on Sunday, officials have said, with Europe targeting the diamond trade. Russia is the largest producer and exporter of diamonds in the world; India, which cuts and polishes 90 per cent of the world’s diamonds in the city of Surat, relies on Russia for much of the raw gems.
“Russian diamonds are not forever,” European Council president Charles Michel told a news conference.
In a statement issued after an 85-minute session on Ukraine on Friday, the G-7 vowed to “starve Russia’s war machine”.
But in an attempt to get buy-in from others, they also noted the disproportionate impact of the war on less developed nations, given that access to food and energy has been “imperilled”, as they promised to ramp up support for such countries.
The G-7 is acutely aware that it cannot go it alone. Russia’s economy shrank just 2.1 per cent in 2022. And while trade between Russia and the G-7 shrank by US$52.1 billion in 2022, this was eclipsed by the increase in Russian trade with China, India and Turkey by US$103.2 billion.
By directly appealing to the invited nations, Mr Zelensky and the G-7 hope to plant the seeds for them to wean themselves economically from Russia. The G-7 will also offer to help countries like India and Brazil to “de-risk”, in essence diversifying their supply chains to make them more resilient to food and energy shocks.
Ultimately, how the G-7 can assure them that their interests are not forsaken in what is seen as a theatre of great power competition will be crucial.
Likewise, Mr Zelensky’s in-person conversations with their leaders will matter.
Hiroshima, a city of 1.2 million people, is now a symbol of peace, with a Peace Boulevard, a Peace Institute, a Peace Clock Tower and a Flame of Peace, among others.
It will be especially meaningful if this city, with its tragic past, can also lay the foundations for peace.