G-7 offers Ukraine long-term support over Russia invasion; Zelensky laments Bakhmut 'tragedy'

HIROSHIMA, Japan - Leaders of the world’s richest democracies said on Sunday that they will not back down from supporting Ukraine, in a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he claimed to have taken the eastern city of Bakhmut, something Kyiv denied.

The Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima was electrified at the weekend by the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived on a French government plane to canvass for greater support against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Zelensky told reporters on the sidelines of the summit that the battered eastern city of Bakhmut, the focus of fighting in recent months, was destroyed.

“It is tragedy,” he said. “There is nothing on this place” and what remained was “a lot of dead Russians”.

There was confusion over whether he had been asked if the city was still in Kyiv’s hands or Russian forces had taken Bakhmut, but a Ukrainian presidential spokesman said the comments were a denial the city had fallen.

“Reporter’s question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut. President’s reply: I think no,” Mr Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook, adding in Ukrainian: “In this way, the President denied the capture of Bakhmut.”

Ukrainian forces have partly encircled the besieged city along the flanks and still control a part of it, said Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky later made his way to Hiroshima’s peace memorial, where he laid flowers at the cenotaph to victims of the world’s first nuclear bombing. He is also expected to give a speech in a nation that has seen an outpouring of support for Kyiv’s fight.

During the final day of the three-day G-7 summit, US President Joe Biden announced a US$375 million (S$504 million) package of military aid, including artillery and armoured vehicles, for Ukraine.

He told Mr Zelensky that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

“Together with the entire G-7, we have Ukraine’s back and I promise we’re not going anywhere,” Mr Biden said.

In a statement on the Kremlin’s website, Mr Putin hailed what he said was a victory for his forces in the “liberation” of Bakhmut.

The Russian President said the battle had ended in a Russian victory, and that all those who had excelled in it on Moscow’s side would be given state awards.

The assault on the city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.