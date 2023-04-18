G-7 ministers achieve unity over China and Russia, but cracks lie on climate front

TOKYO – Japan kicked off its presidency of the Group of Seven (G-7) over the weekend with a show of unity by the bloc’s environment and foreign ministers, but questions remain over whether it will hold until the leaders’ powwow in Hiroshima in May.

There was clearly cause for concern. On the climate front, Japan is a holdout on coal. And on foreign policy, all eyes are on whether the G-7 can sing the same tune about Taiwan, given French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent courtship of his Chinese counterpart, Mr Xi Jinping.

While Japan regards a Taiwan contingency as a threat to its own survival, Mr Macron has said that Europe should not get “caught up in crises that are not ours”.

But for now, foreign ministers of the G-7, comprising the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, have shown they are on the same page, signing off on a communique released on Tuesday, in contrast with the Group of 20 gatherings thus far in India, where China and Russia also have a seat at the table.

The communique criticised Russia’s threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus and China’s “unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion”.

Both Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday touted their “strength of solidarity” and “clear unanimity”, hoping to allay suspicions of any fissures within the bloc.

The document clearly rubbed China up the wrong way, with its assertions about “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” and warnings that there was “no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference that the communique was a “gross interference” in internal affairs, “maliciously smearing” Beijing with statements that were “full of arrogance and prejudice”.

Dr Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs think-tank, described Tuesday’s foreign ministers’ communique as “very, very forceful” and “tersely worded”.

“On the one hand, there’s more reason for Russia and China to approach each other,” he told The Straits Times. “But that was going to happen regardless. Still, voicing discontent is one thing; the question is how they are going to effectively act on it.”

Among other things, the statement said that there “can be no impunity for war crimes”, while describing Russia’s nuclear rhetoric as “irresponsible”.

In a veiled allusion to China, the G-7 added its resolve to “prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia and continue to take actions against those who materially support Russia’s war against Ukraine”.