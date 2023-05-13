G-7 finance chiefs fret over threat of greater economic uncertainty at end of meeting in Japan

NIIGATA, Japan – Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of wealthy industrialised nations on Saturday warned of the threat of greater economic uncertainty, as they wrapped up three days of meetings.

In their communique, they cited reasons such as Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine and surging inflation worldwide as clouding the global outlook.

“We need to remain vigilant and stay agile and flexible in our macroeconomic policy amid heightened uncertainty about the global economic outlook”, the finance ministers said.

While this was not cited in their 14-page statement, the threat of a default by the United States as early as on June 1 if Washington fails to raise its debt ceiling had also loomed large over the meetings.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner had urged American politicians to make a “grown-up” decision, with any default certain to wreak havoc on the global economy.

China was also not cited in the communique, though it was likewise the elephant in the room at the meeting over its purported “economic coercion” over countries it disagrees with.

Japan is spearheading efforts to help low- and middle-income countries in the so-called Global South to diversify their supply chains in the name of energy security.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) had said in a report that China has surpassed G-7 countries in its ability to manufacture critical products necessary for climate change, including wind turbines, solar panels and batteries.

Without naming China, the G-7 finance ministers said in the statement that they recognised “the urgent need to address existing vulnerabilities within the highly concentrated supply chains of important products for clean energy”.

“Diversification of supply chains can contribute to safeguarding energy security and help us to maintain macroeconomic stability,” the statement said.

A so-called “Partnership for Rise (Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement)“, being developed with interested countries in collaboration with the World Bank, is targeted to be launched by the end of the year.

“Through mutually beneficial cooperation by combining finance, knowledge and partnerships, Rise aims to support low- and middle-income countries in playing bigger roles in the midstream and downstream in supply chains of clean energy products,” the communique said.

The meetings in the coastal central Japanese city of Niigata are a prelude to the G-7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21, where China’s assertiveness and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are set to dominate the agenda.

The G-7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. The European Union is a “non-enumerated” member without the right to the rotating presidency.

In a rare move, Japan had invited the finance chiefs of six non G-7 countries – Brazil, Comoros, India, Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea – to attend the Niigata meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was Singapore’s representative.

The communique said that the G-7 finance chiefs “highly valued the productive dialogue” in which views were exchanged on “recent global economic developments and major challenges to foster robust and sustainable growth”.

It added that the countries had “committed to jointly tackle a range of global economic challenges, fight poverty, and achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive global growth”.