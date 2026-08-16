Future of trains delivering fresh onions across Japan uncertain

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The train operator is struggling to find ways to maintain the routes.

TOKYO – “Onion trains” that transport fresh onions harvested in Hokkaido, northern Japan, across the Japanese archipelago are now facing an uncertain future as a local train operator reviews its business.

The potential termination of a local train route that is a critical link in the transport network that delivered nearly 29,000 tonnes of onions in fiscal 2025 from Kitami, the largest producer of the vegetable in Japan, could affect consumers seeking seasonal produce at affordable prices.

“The weather was fine, and we had a good harvest for the first time in four years,” said Hideyuki Utagawa, an onion farmer in the Kitami area that produces about 20 per cent of the total harvest in Japan.

Freight trains can carry larger volumes of onions at lower cost than trucks.

A local train service linking Abashiri and Shin-Asahikawa stations is among the eight unprofitable routes under review by Hokkaido Railway. The route is critical for onions to be transported out of Kitami to various parts of Japan via Sapporo, a major city in Hokkaido.

The operator is struggling to find ways to maintain the routes, with its plans to continue operations by seeking local government support in managing infrastructure such as tracks and stations hitting a snag.

A total of 28,435 tonnes of onions were transported via railway networks nationwide in fiscal 2025, with about 8,410 tonnes, or 29.6 per cent, going to Tokyo and nearby areas. The Kyushu region in southwestern Japan received about 5,945 tonnes, or 20.9 per cent.

“We won’t be able to deliver onions to the mainland” without the local train route, an official with a freight company said ahead of the start on Aug 17 of this year’s onion train operations.

The eight train routes had a combined operating loss of 15.5 billion yen (S$1324 million) in fiscal 2025, with the line linking Abashiri and Shin-Asahikawa accounting for 5.2 billion yen, according to the operator. KYODO NEWS