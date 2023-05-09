Further extreme weather predicted across China amid early flood season

BEIJING – China is bracing for a tough flood season in 2023, with the National Climate Centre predicting more extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall.

The season started in May and will last till September, the centre said.

The southern parts of China, especially Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, have borne the brunt of rainstorms so far in May, the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said.

Mr Sun Jun, chief forecaster of the NMC, said precipitation in southern China has already set records for daily rainfall so far in May.

Rainfall has covered a wide area and has been more severe, he said.

He said heavy rainfall usually occurs in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in June and July, but the rainfall in 2023 began earlier than usual.

In Jiangxi province, about 14,000 people were evacuated due to flooding between Friday and Sunday afternoon.

China Central Television reported on Sunday that in Fujian province, flooding resulted from rainwater accumulating in urban areas and from the rising levels of rivers.

In the city of Shaowu, more than 70 schools suspended classes.

In addition, local workers have been organised to inspect for and eliminate risks in areas that are vulnerable to geological disasters, CCTV reported.

Rain is expected to continue in southern China from Tuesday through May 14, the NMC said.

Moderate rain is expected to occur in most parts of southern China, with some areas experiencing heavy rainstorms, the centre said.

Elsewhere, in Tibet and in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, moderate rain is forecast for a wide area from Tuesday through Thursday.

In high-altitude mountainous areas, snow or blizzards are likely, the centre said. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK