Fukushima wastewater not toxic, says IAEA nuclear watchdog chief

A shopkeeper measures radiation levels of scallops from Japan at a fishery market in Daegu, South Korea. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

STOCKHOLM - The tritium concentration in wastewater being released from Japan’s stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant is under expected levels and poses no risk to the population, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.

“So far, we have been able to confirm that the first releases of these waters do not contain any radionucleide at levels that would be harmful,” Mr Rafael Grossi told AFP, during a visit to Stockholm.

Twelve years after one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents, Japan began releasing the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean last week, as it gradually discharges around 540 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of water over several decades.

“The beginning has been according to what we were expecting... but we will continue (to monitor)... until the last drop is released,” Mr Grossi said.

The IAEA said on Aug 24 that its independent analysis of the tritium concentration in the diluted water being discharged was “far below the operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per litre.”

That limit was, in turn, much lower than the Japanese national safety standard.

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater will be harmless, but the move has elicited fears among local fishermen and sparked anger in China, which has suspended its seafood imports from Japan.

Mr Grossi also commented on his agency’s cooperation with Iran, saying that the reinstallation of cameras at nuclear sites was progressing too slowly.

Teheran in March vowed to reactivate surveillance devices which were disconnected in June 2022 amid deteriorating relations with the West.

More On This Topic
Japan hopes to win the world’s trust over Fukushima with hard science, objective facts
No radioactivity found in Fukushima fish, says Japan

“We’ve been trying to have our cameras reinstalled. We started that work but it is not going at the pace I would like and expect,” Mr Grossi said.

“It has been very, very slow and we would like this to improve.”

The IAEA is due to issue a new report on developments in Iran’s nuclear programme soon.

“We are looking into some clarifications Iran should provide us about findings of uranium traces,” he said.

“It is an ongoing process that has a lot of room for improvement.” AFP

More On This Topic
Japan says it may take China to WTO over Fukushima-driven seafood import ban
Brick thrown at Japan embassy in China in Fukushima water spat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top