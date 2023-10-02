Fukushima food event debuts in London and Bangkok, similar festivity to come in Singapore

TOKYO - The agricultural bounty of Fukushima Prefecture has reached the taste buds of visitors at an event in Bangkok and London, with similar festive occasions planned soon for Singapore.

Fukushima-grown peaches, grapes and rice are among the products being offered for tasting and sale at the events.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (Tepco) is holding the events in cooperation with agricultural cooperatives in the prefecture and the Fukushima Prefectural Association in London.

The one-day London event on Sunday marked its debut in Europe.

Visitors can gain knowledge about Fukushima products at the events, which are also aimed at curbing harmful rumors about food from the area.

Questions will also be answered regarding the safety of the discharge into the ocean of treated water from the Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant that Tepco is decommissioning.

The first batch of diluted treated water was released from Aug 24. The second batch is slated for release from Oct 5.

The Bangkok event began Friday in the food section of the luxury department store Siam Paragon.

According to organisers, shoppers at the Fukushima food corner where Shine Muscat grapes were on display tasted the fruit and commented that they were very fresh and tasty.

Some customers commented that the grapes were large and well-rounded, indicating their high quality, and that their colour was beautiful.

The event runs through Oct 29, with sales focusing on these Shine Muscat grapes. Free tastings are also offered every Friday through Sunday.

In London at the festival known as Japan Matsuri in Trafalgar Square, a booth was set up with peaches and pears, as well as Shine Muscat grapes, offered for tasting and sale.

In addition, Hokkaido scallops, which have been affected by China’s total embargo on Japanese seafood since the release of treated water, were cooked by staff from a local Japanese restaurant and offered for tasting.

In Singapore, a booth will be set up Oct 11-13 at Food Japan 2023, one of the largest Japanese food events in any country that is a member of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean).

Packed rice from Fukushima Prefecture will be offered, and a business meeting space will be available to help expand distribution and sales channels.