'Fruits all dead': A devastated farmer in southern China longs for rain

CHONGQING (AFP) - For almost a decade, farmer Qin Bin, 50, has toiled his plot, growing peaches and dragon fruits for sale to visiting tourists at his orchard on the outskirts of the Chinese megacity of Chongqing.

But this year's crop is devastated, another casualty of a blistering heatwave that has engulfed southern China in the country's hottest summer on record and subsumed half its land in drought.

"This is absolutely the first time in my life encountering such a disaster," he tells AFP. "This year is a very miserable one. We should be harvesting fruits right now, but it's all gone, dead from the scorching sun."

Southern China has recorded its longest continuous period of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, forcing power cuts that have hit agricultural workers hard.

The searing heat poses a severe threat to the country's autumn harvest, the Chinese government has said, promising billions of yuan in fresh aid to farmers.

But for Mr Qin, any help will come too late - his crop has dried up on the vine and with it, his main source of income.

"It's basically all dead," he says. "The government has been making a huge effort to help us, but it can only bring trees to life, not fruits."

He is far from the only one suffering in his village, home to more than a thousand acres of longans that are now ruined. "If you take a walk around our town, you can feel the scale of the disaster," he says.

The extreme heat has forced Mr Qin and fellow farmers to work odd hours - it is simply too hot to toil during the day as the mercury pushes past 40 deg C.

Instead, they work at night - from 10pm until 4am - and rest during the day.

"It's impossible to work out in the orchard, because the ground temperature is around 60 deg C...we measured it the other day," he explains.