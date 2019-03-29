From Paris and croissants to castles and piazzas: Welcome to Huawei's new R&D hub

SHENZHEN - Driving up to the research and development base of Chinese tech giant Huawei is a surreal experience.

The roads of Dongguan - the city in Guangdong province where the 1.4 million sq m campus is located - are peppered with signs in Chinese. But rising in the distance is the imposing spire of a European castle.

Transplanted in the middle of southern China are all the trappings of a European town - plaster statues, wide piazzas and cobblestone lanes. There is even a red tram that trundles around the sprawling campus beside Songshan Lake, an hour's drive north of the China's tech capital Shenzhen.

The Straits Times was among the international media given a tour of some of Huawei's facilities in Shenzhen and Dongguan as the company, facing intense global pressure, embarks on a massive PR drive, inviting journalists to visit its premises.

The goal, say its staff, is to show that Huawei is both transparent and open.

During the visit on Thursday (March 28), this media group got a rare look under the hood of the world's largest telecoms equipment manufacturer.

The Songshan campus, called Xiliubeipo Village in Chinese, is the nexus of the tech giant's R&D efforts, and is still under construction. Huawei began moving its R&D staff from Shenzhen to the campus last year. When completed, it is expected to house about 25,000 employees.



Huawei's new R&D campus in Dongguan is divided into 12 districts named after European cities, and features re-creations of European landmarks, such as the Heidelberg Castle in Germany (pictured). ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



Eight of its 12 districts have been built so far, all of which have names of European cities like Paris, Burgundy, Verona and Freiburg.

In "Paris", there are cafes selling croissants and a replica of the Neptune Fountain from the Palace of Versailles. In "Heidelberg", there is a building inspired by a castle of the same name in Germany.

And like its namesake in northern Italy, "Verona" has a lazy river snaking through it.

Takeaway coffee is served in paper cups printed with the Chinese words "the lighthouse is waiting for the early return of the late ship". The term "late ship" is also the name of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who has been detained in Canada for allegedly breaching American sanctions on Iran.



Coffee in Huawei's Shenzhen and Dongguan campus are served in paper cups printed with the words: "the lighthouse awaits the early return of the late ship". ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



While the faux European campus has drawn flak for cultural counterfeiting, Huawei is quick to brush off the criticism.

A company representative says it shows Huawei's ambition to be an international company and that this would allow employees to have an "international experience".

Visits to the campus, which is open only to employees, their families and clients, are rare. But since the beginning of this year, the tempo of visits has ratcheted up, say Huawei staff.

Related Story China's Huawei posts higher profit as smartphone sales hit record

Related Story Huawei plans billions in dividends for staff despite row with US

Related Story Huawei defies global troubles with accelerating sales growth

Other areas here that were once closed to the media - including the company's Independent Cybersecurity Lab (ICSL) and factory floor - were also opened for visits for the publicity blitz.

At the ICSL, company representatives took pains to stress that Huawei's products were secure, rebutting accusations that there were backdoors that Beijing could use for espionage.

"If there is any accusation, I think these people are just spilling dirty water... We can say that we have no backdoors and we have never seen such issues," said Mr Wang Jin, director of the ICSL.