From mermaids to mermen: Japan’s ama divers evolve with the times

SHIMA/TOBA, MIE – Growing up by the sea, Mr Yushi Ikeda and Mr Toyofumi Hamagiwa followed in the footsteps of their mothers to become ama free divers.

“My mother was an ama, and she asked if I was keen to join her,” says 37-year-old Mr Ikeda, who has nearly 20 years of experience diving in his home town in coastal Shima city.

“I graduated from junior high and had nowhere to go. I could not join the military, I could not go to high school. I left home to do odd jobs but grew sick of working.”

His friend, Mr Hamagiwa, 43, has a similar down-and-out story: He admits to having had a pachinko gambling addiction and a lack of purpose in life, when his mother threw him a lifeline 18 years ago that he took to like a fish to water.

Mr Ikeda works with his wife Mana, 25, and family friend Noriko Minami, 68, while Mr Hamagiwa works with his wife Shiori, 33, and mother Kyoko, 70, going out to sea in the spring and summer months for six days a week if conditions are good. While hardly a lucrative or stable career, they make enough to support themselves.

The vast majority of the 2,000 or so ama across the Japanese archipelago today are women, although the term “ama” may refer to sea people (??), sea women (??) or sea men (??), depending on how it is written.